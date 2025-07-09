KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by HSBC

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE KKR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.55. 434,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,818. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.