Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 510 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

