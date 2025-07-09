Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SO stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

