OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 620 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OMC Financial Services LTD decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.