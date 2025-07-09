Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $349.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.72 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

