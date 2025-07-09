Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%

QQQ stock opened at $554.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.66 and a 200 day moving average of $505.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.