Slagle Financial LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Galvan Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UPS opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.