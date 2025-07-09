Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 3,612,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,320,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

