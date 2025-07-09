Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.80. The stock had a trading volume of 130,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

