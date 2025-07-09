Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,226,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,189,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.91.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

