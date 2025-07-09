Lbp Am Sa Sells 32,867 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

S&P Global stock opened at $526.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.05 and its 200 day moving average is $504.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

