Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,084.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,086.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $986.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.03. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

