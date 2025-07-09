Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 622,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,225. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

