Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $540.05 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.