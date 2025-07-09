Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after buying an additional 625,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,454,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

