Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

