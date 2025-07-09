CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $149.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

