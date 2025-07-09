Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BND opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

