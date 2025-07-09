Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2%

GD opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

