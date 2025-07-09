Fintech Stocks To Research – July 8th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, Carlyle Group, DeFi Development, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and Customers Bancorp are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide financial technology solutions—such as digital payments, online lending platforms, blockchain services, and robo-advisors—to modernize and streamline traditional financial services. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to the growth potential of financial innovation but also face risks related to regulatory changes, technological disruption, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $31.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,469.59. 150,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,474.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,144.63.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 11,096,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,252. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -459.33 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 10,315,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 1,041,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ DFDV traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 1,951,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,452. DeFi Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84 and a beta of -7.12.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of KSPI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. 369,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 397,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49.

