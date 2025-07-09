Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 944,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,212,181.90. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,855,583.08. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,386,893 shares of company stock worth $177,637,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

