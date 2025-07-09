Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 242,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.