Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HD opened at $368.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.52 and its 200 day moving average is $375.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

