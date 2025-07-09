Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 8th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, Palantir Technologies, Apple, and Alphabet are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, reflecting their large size and significant presence in the market. These firms are usually well established and financially stable, with diversified operations and steady cash flows. Investors often favor large-cap stocks for their relative lower volatility, consistent dividend payments, and role as core holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,464,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,996,926. The company has a market cap of $957.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.35, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.46. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,375,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,210,011. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.17. 29,000,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,263,582. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $557.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.84.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $220.02. 34,109,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,984,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.51.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,171,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,886,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a PE ratio of 605.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,805,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,482,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.69. 28,005,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,592,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.67. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

