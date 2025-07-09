First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $523,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

