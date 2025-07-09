Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.