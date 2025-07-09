Top Utility Stocks To Research – July 8th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water, and telecommunications. Because utilities tend to have stable demand regardless of economic cycles, these stocks often offer predictable dividend payments and lower price volatility compared with the broader market. Investors typically include utility stocks in portfolios seeking income and capital preservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.00. 67,925,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,612,977. The company has a market cap of $975.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.48, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.26. 2,413,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,826. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 50,243,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,788,652. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Read More