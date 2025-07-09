Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

