Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

