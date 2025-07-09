Lbp Am Sa Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $238.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

