Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 5.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.79. 8,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.04 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

