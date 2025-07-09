First Interstate Bank Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,333,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $15,203,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

