Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,605. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.97 and a 200 day moving average of $196.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.