Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

