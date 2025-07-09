Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.