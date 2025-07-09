Gordian Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gordian Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 20.8% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 432,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

