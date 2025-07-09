Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $32,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,863. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.