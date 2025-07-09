Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,596,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 140,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after buying an additional 491,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 1,213,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

