First Interstate Bank Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.61% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $45,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after buying an additional 626,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 562,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 519,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,699. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

