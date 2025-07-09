First Interstate Bank Sells 109 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $422.53. 207,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,923. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

