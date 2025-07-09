Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.35 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.08. 75,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

