Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.45.

JPM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.40. 3,588,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,462. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

