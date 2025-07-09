Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

