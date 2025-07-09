Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 170,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Celanese has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $147.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

