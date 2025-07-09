CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.35. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.