Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

