Truist Financial Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $340.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AXP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.08. 323,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,427. The company has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.78 and its 200-day moving average is $290.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.