Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,638 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 54,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $314.91 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.64.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

