Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,916,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

DFAS stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

