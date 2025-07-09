Flossbach Von Storch SE Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after buying an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $241.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,366 shares of company stock valued at $85,433,503 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

